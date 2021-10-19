Madison man charged in crash that killed three teens

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison man suspected of speeding and driving drunk before a crash that killed three high school seniors earlier this month is facing numerous criminal charges in Dane County, including reckless homicide. A criminal complaint says 30-year-old Eric Mehring told a sheriff’s deputy investigating the Oct. 2 crash in the town of Middleton that it happened because of “too much speed and more drinks that I should have had to drive.” Killed in the crash were Madison West senior Simon Bilessi and Middleton High seniors Evan Kratochwill and Jack Miller.