Mexico touts renewables, while blocking solar, wind projects

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s government says it is leading a transition to more renewable energy, even though President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has proposed restricting private wind and solar projects. López Obrador has submitted a bill to guarantee preferences for dirtier state-owned power plants that burn coal and fuel-oil. In a statement Tuesday following a visit by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, Mexico said it was seeking to “closely cooperate” on renewable energy. But many of the natural gas, wind and solar electrical plants that López Obrador wants to limit were built by U.S. or Spanish firms.