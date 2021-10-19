Minnesota High School Football Rankings — Week 8

Minneapolis (AP) -- The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 19, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A

School Total Points Prv

1. Lakeville South (5) (7-0) 50 1

2. Eden Prairie (6-1) 45 2

3. Maple Grove (6-1) 38 T3

4. Stillwater (7-0) 33 T3

5. Minnetonka (6-1) 29 7

6. Shakopee (5-2) 24 6

7. Woodbury (6-1) 20 8

8. Wayzata (5-2) 14 9

9. White Bear Lake (5-2) 10 NR

10. Centennial (4-3) 8 5

Others receiving votes: Prior Lake 3, St. Michael-Albertville 1.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

1. Mankato West (5) (7-0) 50 1

2. St. Thomas Academy (7-0) 44 T2

3. Andover (7-0) 40 T2

4. Chaska (7-0) 36 4

5. Moorhead (5-1) 24 8

5. (tie) Rochester Mayo (6-1) 24 6

7. Rogers (6-1) 23 7

8. Elk River (5-2) 16 T10

9. Spring Lake Park (5-2) 8 T10

10. Sauk Rapids-Rice (6-1) 7 5

Others receiving votes: Mankato East 1, Robbinsdale Armstrong 1, Chanhassen 1.

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

1. Becker (6) (7-0) 60 1

2. Hutchinson (6-1) 54 T2

3. Mound-Westonka (7-0) 47 T2

4. Stewartville (7-0) 43 4

5. North Branch (7-0) 36 6

6. Willmar (6-1) 30 7

7. Kasson-Mantorville (5-2) 21 8

8. SMB-Wolfpack (5-2) 14 10

9. Fridley (5-2) 13 9

10. Holy Angels (5-2) 12 5

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

1. Lake City (4) (7-0) 49 1

2. Fairmont (1) (7-0) 46 2

3. Dassel-Cokato (7-0) 37 4

3. (tie) Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (7-0) 37 3

5. Providence Academy (7-0) 30 5

6. Cannon Falls (6-1) 24 T6

7. Waseca (6-1) 21 T10

8. Esko (7-0) 16 T10

9. Pierz (7-0) 4 7

9. (tie) Plainview-Elgin-Millville (5-2) 4 8

Others receiving votes: Annandale 3, Litchfield 2, Watertown-Mayer 2.

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

1. Blooming Prairie (4) (7-0) 40 1

2. Pipestone (7-0) 36 2

3. Minneapolis North (6-1) 29 3

4. Kimball (7-0) 22 T5

5. Moose Lake-Willow River (5-0) 19 4

6. Blue Earth Area (6-1) 17 8

7. Barnesville (5-2) 13 T9

8. Osakis (6-1) 12 NR

9. Chatfield (6-1) 11 NR

10. Rush City (7-0) 10 T9

Others receiving votes: Maple River 6, West Central-Ashby 4, Royalton 1.

Class A

School Total Points Prv

1. Murray County Central (5) (7-0) 50 1

2. Minneota (7-0) 45 2

3. Rushford-Peterson (7-0) 39 4

4. Mahnomen-Waubun (6-1) 29 5

5. Ottertail Central (7-0) 28 6

6. BOLD (6-1) 22 3

7. Ada-Borup (6-1) 18 7

8. Polk County West (5-1) 11 8

9. Deer River (7-0) 9 T9

10. New York Mills (6-0) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Lakeview 5, Pine River-Backus 4, Fillmore Central 4, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 3, Springfield 1.

Class 9-MAN

School Total Points Prv