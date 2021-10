ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Police are investigating a swatting call in southwest Rochester.

Around 10:15 p.m. Monday, the Rochester Police Department, the Emergency Response Unit, Minnesota State Patrol, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance responded to Birchwood Lane Southwest near 36th Street.

After investigating, officers said it was a false alarm.

No one was hurt and there is no risk to the neighborhood.