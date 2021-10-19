News Director – KTTC

Job Summary/Description:

KTTC Television has a rare opening for a News Director who will lead and manage KTTC news coverage across our linear television and digital platforms. The candidate must have proven newsroom leadership experience with a track record of success. You will take charge of the fast-paced, proven, and award-winning KTTC Newsroom and ensure it moves to the next level no matter where today’s news consumers decide to watch or view us. The candidate must also demonstrate an understanding and enthusiasm for evolving digital, social and mobile media. In a market that is fiercely competitive, you will ensure the station's content delivers audience growth by being distinct, research driven, and community focused.

The primary job duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

• Outstanding knowledge of television news operations and other media platforms • Expertise in enhancing the presentation and delivery of news content through coaching and mentoring staff • Strong editorial judgment and leader in the newsroom

• Understand the importance of recruiting and creating a culture of success in the newsroom • Proven administrative skills with budgeting, planning and staff scheduling • Ability to work closely with other station department heads and fellow managers within the company • Ability to meet deadlines while handling multiple tasks

Qualifications/Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or related field. 3-5 years’ experience in television news management. Strong management, communication and people skills required to supervise and interact daily with staff and the community. Proven leadership ability. Creativity and passion for news. Knowledge and understanding in using various digital and social platforms. Strong organizational skills. Ability to multi-task in high stress situations

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopening, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on "apply now"

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, and transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 101 television markets. Upon closing pending transaction, Gray will own television stations serving 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About KTTC:

Based in Rochester, Minnesota, KTTC (NBC 10) is the market-leading, award-winning, NBC-affiliated, local television station serving southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa in the Nielsen designated Rochester-Austin-Mason City television market. KTTC also operates the market’s FOX affiliate, KXLT-TV FOX 47 (owned by SagamoreHill Broadcasting), through a shared services agreement. Living, working and playing in Rochester, Minnesota (live-kttc.pantheonsite.io)