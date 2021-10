TRAER, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in Tama County say a $17,000 reward is now being offered to help solve a deadly shooting in June. KCCI-TV reports that the killing of 42-year-old Ryan Cooper remains unsolved. He was found shot to death inside his home in the small town of Traer. An autopsy determined the death was caused by violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tama County Sheriff’s Office.