RPS board talks superintendent evaluation, school’s progress in Tuesday’s meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- At Tuesday's RPS board meeting, one of the major topics discussed was evaluating Rochester schools relative to similar districts in the region and throughout the state of Minnesota.

Interim Superintendent Pekel weighed in on what the findings meant.

"When we see progress in those places, there's stuff that we can learn from. And we did that in two areas: reading and math, and then some kind of post secondary education," said Pekel.

The superintendent is also set to be evaluated for his performance in December.

"This is all about kids. And it's about what can make me better and our system better. So, I was very involved with our chair and our vice chair in designing the evaluation," Pekel said.

RPS is introducing a unique format for his evaluation, which will incorporate staff from outside the board to chime in.

"This is a process that they're familiar with, that they have done, and we can have confidence in trusting them," RPS board director Don Barlow said.

Also from the meeting, a man was escorted out over refusal to wear a mask. He is now banned from the premises for one year.

"I want to make sure that the schoolboard understands that there are people in the community that have their back," RPS parent Pernell Meiers said.

Meiers said she started attending board meetings to show support for the board in these instances.

"Overall, I trust that the schoolboard is doing a good job with what they're doing. Of course, there are always issues here or there, but overall, I feel primarily good about the work the school board is doing," Meiers said.