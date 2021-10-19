Showers and storms likely Wednesday; Chilly weather by the weekend

Our next weather-maker will move across the upper Midwest Wednesday. Isolated light showers are possible early Wednesday morning with the bulk of the rain chances coming in the afternoon and evening. Our best chance of widespread rainfall looks to be through the afternoon Wednesday with some rumbles of thunder possible. We'll keep an eye on the severe threat for Wednesday, but as of now, it does appear to be low/minimal.

Rainfall amounts will range from 0.10-1.00" area-wide. Current guidance keeps the heaviest amounts along and to the north of I-90. If current trends continue, some areas could easily see over 1" rainfall through the evening Wednesday. I do think the heavy bands of rain will be broken and scattered across the area. Still, the areas that have the highest chance of 1" plus would be north of I-90.

The temperatures behind this next weather-maker will be A LOT different than what we have had in October. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday through next Monday. Overnight lows will finally drop into the lower 30s and even the upper 20s Thursday through Saturday nights. There will be another chance of scattered showers Sunday into Monday. After that system, we'll see temperatures return to above-average by next Tuesday.

Nick