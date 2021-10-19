Slain woman’s family sues apartment, claiming negligence

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The family of a Florida college student who detectives say was killed by a handyman at an apartment complex where she lived has sued the owners, saying they didn’t properly vet the employee and failed to provide adequate security. The family of Miya Marcano filed the negligence lawsuit Monday in state court in Orlando against the Arden Villas Apartments and owners The Preiss Company. The family is seeking an unspecified amount of money. The 19-year-old’s body was found earlier this month, five days after her suspected killer, Armando Caballero, was found dead of an apparent suicide.