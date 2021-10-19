State leaders work towards dental health care equity

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota is making dental care more equitable for low-income families.

Statewide about 1.3 million people are on Medical Assistance. A 100,000 Minnesotans are on Minnesota Care.

State Lawmakers and the Department of Human Services have worked to make sure enough providers can give low-income people faster and better dental service.

"Legislators and others have been talking about the fact that in our public program in the state our public health care programs.... that our dental care is just awful. And that people in our public programs are not getting the dental care that they need to be healthy," Rep. Tina Liebling, (DFL) Rochester, and chair of the Health Finance and Policy Committee said.

Some people with Medical Assistance or Minnesota Care have said they had to wait months to get seen.

"Medicaid in the state of Minnesota can only go to a handful of clinics that are designed to take Medicaid patients. There's many people on Medicaid and not many clinics where that's their focal point.... that they're designed to take Medicaid patients and the uninsured. So there is a handful of us that exist to that as part of our mission as not for profit dental clinics," Karen Kleinhans, Community Dental Care CEO said.

Within Olmsted County, there are more than a hundred providers that accept Minnesota Health Care Programs.

However, that doesn't mean providers are accepting many patients on health assistance

"If we pay a dentist less than it cost them to deliver the care. They're not going to be able to do it. No matter how much they want to pretty soon the economics is just impossible for them. We've known for a long time that our rates are really too low and that's meant that a lot of private dentists are unable or unwilling to take any new patients," Liebling said.

Over the summer, Legislators passed a bill that would change that.

"The main thing is a 98 percent rate increase for dental services is effective on Jan. 1st, 2022 for people on Minnesota Care and Medicaid. And then our critical access providers, a group of providers who specialize in servicing people in our public health programs get 20 percent more than that. So it's really a historic amount of funding and investment in dental care," Jodi Harpstead, Dept. of Human Services Commissioner said.

On Wednesday, The Minnesota Oral Health Convention will host a virtual at 10 a.m., to discuss dental laws and provisions that were passed by lawmakers.

Click here to find a health provider that accepts Minnesota Health Care Programs.