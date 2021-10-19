Skip to Content

Vaccines in sports at a glance

A vast majority of players in the NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Holdouts remain in all four leagues and in the college ranks. Washington State fired football coach Nick Rolovich on Monday for refusing to comply with a vaccine mandate for government employees. The NHL suspended San Jose forward Evander Kane 21 games for submitting a fake vaccination card. And the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets are beginning the season without star guard Kyrie Irving over his refusal to get a vaccine in light of New York City’s mandate. Those cases are largely overshadowing the high percentages of vaccinated athletes across sports.

Associated Press

