Volcano in southern Japan erupts with massive smoke column

TOKYO (AP) — A volcano in southern Japan is erupting with a massive column of gray smoke billowing into the sky. The Japan Meteorological Agency raised the warning level for Mount Aso to three on a scale of five, warning hikers and residents to avoid the mountain. NHK national television aired footage of a massive smoke column above the volcano. The warning was issued for the city of Aso and two nearby towns in Kumamoto prefecture, which is in the north-central region of the southern island of Kyushu.