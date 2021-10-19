Warm sunshine today; showers, then much colder weather later this week

Breezy and very warm today

The incredible spell of sunny, mild weather we've been enjoying for the past few days continues today as a warm air mass lingers in the Upper Midwest ahead of a storm system that is approaching from the west. We're expecting a repeat of the unseasonably warm temperatures in the mid-70s we experienced Monday which is almost 20 degrees above the seasonal average. Abundant sunshine and a gusty south breeze reaching 20 miles per hour at times will be the primary elements that make this warm-up happen.