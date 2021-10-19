Weekly state high school football rankings
Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 19, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
|Class 6A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Lakeville South (5)
|(7-0)
|50
|1
|2. Eden Prairie
|(6-1)
|45
|2
|3. Maple Grove
|(6-1)
|38
|T3
|4. Stillwater
|(7-0)
|33
|T3
|5. Minnetonka
|(6-1)
|29
|7
|6. Shakopee
|(5-2)
|24
|6
|7. Woodbury
|(6-1)
|20
|8
|8. Wayzata
|(5-2)
|14
|9
|9. White Bear Lake
|(5-2)
|10
|NR
|10. Centennial
|(4-3)
|8
|5
Others receiving votes: Prior Lake 3, St. Michael-Albertville 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Mankato West (5)
|(7-0)
|50
|1
|2. St. Thomas Academy
|(7-0)
|44
|T2
|3. Andover
|(7-0)
|40
|T2
|4. Chaska
|(7-0)
|36
|4
|5. Moorhead
|(5-1)
|24
|8
|(tie) Rochester Mayo
|(6-1)
|24
|6
|7. Rogers
|(6-1)
|23
|7
|8. Elk River
|(5-2)
|16
|T10
|9. Spring Lake Park
|(5-2)
|8
|T10
|10. Sauk Rapids-Rice
|(6-1)
|7
|5
Others receiving votes: Mankato East 1, Robbinsdale Armstrong 1, Chanhassen 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Becker (6)
|(7-0)
|60
|1
|2. Hutchinson
|(6-1)
|54
|T2
|3. Mound-Westonka
|(7-0)
|47
|T2
|4. Stewartville
|(7-0)
|43
|4
|5. North Branch
|(7-0)
|36
|6
|6. Willmar
|(6-1)
|30
|7
|7. Kasson-Mantorville
|(5-2)
|21
|8
|8. SMB-Wolfpack
|(5-2)
|14
|10
|9. Fridley
|(5-2)
|13
|9
|10. Holy Angels
|(5-2)
|12
|5
Others receiving votes: None.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Lake City (4)
|(7-0)
|49
|1
|2. Fairmont (1)
|(7-0)
|46
|2
|3. Dassel-Cokato
|(7-0)
|37
|4
|(tie) Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
|(7-0)
|37
|3
|5. Providence Academy
|(7-0)
|30
|5
|6. Cannon Falls
|(6-1)
|24
|T6
|7. Waseca
|(6-1)
|21
|T10
|8. Esko
|(7-0)
|16
|T10
|9. Pierz
|(7-0)
|4
|7
|(tie) Plainview-Elgin-Millville
|(5-2)
|4
|8
Others receiving votes: Annandale 3, Litchfield 2, Watertown-Mayer 2.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Blooming Prairie (4)
|(7-0)
|40
|1
|2. Pipestone
|(7-0)
|36
|2
|3. Minneapolis North
|(6-1)
|29
|3
|4. Kimball
|(7-0)
|22
|T5
|5. Moose Lake-Willow River
|(5-0)
|19
|4
|6. Blue Earth Area
|(6-1)
|17
|8
|7. Barnesville
|(5-2)
|13
|T9
|8. Osakis
|(6-1)
|12
|NR
|9. Chatfield
|(6-1)
|11
|NR
|10. Rush City
|(7-0)
|10
|T9
Others receiving votes: Maple River 6, West Central-Ashby 4, Royalton 1.
|Class A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Murray County Central (5)
|(7-0)
|50
|1
|2. Minneota
|(7-0)
|45
|2
|3. Rushford-Peterson
|(7-0)
|39
|4
|4. Mahnomen-Waubun
|(6-1)
|29
|5
|5. Ottertail Central
|(7-0)
|28
|6
|6. BOLD
|(6-1)
|22
|3
|7. Ada-Borup
|(6-1)
|18
|7
|8. Polk County West
|(5-1)
|11
|8
|9. Deer River
|(7-0)
|9
|T9
|10. New York Mills
|(6-0)
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lakeview 5, Pine River-Backus 4, Fillmore Central 4, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 3, Springfield 1.
|Class 9-MAN
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Verndale (5)
|(7-0)
|50
|1
|2. Lanesboro
|(7-0)
|44
|2
|3. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s
|(7-0)
|33
|4
|4. Fertile-Beltrami
|(7-0)
|32
|5
|5. Hancock
|(7-0)
|31
|3
|6. Mountain Iron-Buhl
|(6-1)
|24
|6
|7. Grand Meadow
|(6-1)
|17
|8
|8. Mountain Lake Area
|(6-1)
|13
|7
|9. Nevis
|(6-1)
|9
|10
|10. Herman Norcross
|(5-2)
|8
|NR
|(tie) Cherry
|(5-0)
|8
|8
Others receiving votes: NCE-UH 4, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 2.