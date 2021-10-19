Weekly state high school football rankings

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 19, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A School Total Points Prv 1. Lakeville South (5) (7-0) 50 1 2. Eden Prairie (6-1) 45 2 3. Maple Grove (6-1) 38 T3 4. Stillwater (7-0) 33 T3 5. Minnetonka (6-1) 29 7 6. Shakopee (5-2) 24 6 7. Woodbury (6-1) 20 8 8. Wayzata (5-2) 14 9 9. White Bear Lake (5-2) 10 NR 10. Centennial (4-3) 8 5

Others receiving votes: Prior Lake 3, St. Michael-Albertville 1.

Class 5A School Total Points Prv 1. Mankato West (5) (7-0) 50 1 2. St. Thomas Academy (7-0) 44 T2 3. Andover (7-0) 40 T2 4. Chaska (7-0) 36 4 5. Moorhead (5-1) 24 8 (tie) Rochester Mayo (6-1) 24 6 7. Rogers (6-1) 23 7 8. Elk River (5-2) 16 T10 9. Spring Lake Park (5-2) 8 T10 10. Sauk Rapids-Rice (6-1) 7 5

Others receiving votes: Mankato East 1, Robbinsdale Armstrong 1, Chanhassen 1.

Class 4A School Total Points Prv 1. Becker (6) (7-0) 60 1 2. Hutchinson (6-1) 54 T2 3. Mound-Westonka (7-0) 47 T2 4. Stewartville (7-0) 43 4 5. North Branch (7-0) 36 6 6. Willmar (6-1) 30 7 7. Kasson-Mantorville (5-2) 21 8 8. SMB-Wolfpack (5-2) 14 10 9. Fridley (5-2) 13 9 10. Holy Angels (5-2) 12 5

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 3A School Total Points Prv 1. Lake City (4) (7-0) 49 1 2. Fairmont (1) (7-0) 46 2 3. Dassel-Cokato (7-0) 37 4 (tie) Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (7-0) 37 3 5. Providence Academy (7-0) 30 5 6. Cannon Falls (6-1) 24 T6 7. Waseca (6-1) 21 T10 8. Esko (7-0) 16 T10 9. Pierz (7-0) 4 7 (tie) Plainview-Elgin-Millville (5-2) 4 8

Others receiving votes: Annandale 3, Litchfield 2, Watertown-Mayer 2.

Class 2A School Total Points Prv 1. Blooming Prairie (4) (7-0) 40 1 2. Pipestone (7-0) 36 2 3. Minneapolis North (6-1) 29 3 4. Kimball (7-0) 22 T5 5. Moose Lake-Willow River (5-0) 19 4 6. Blue Earth Area (6-1) 17 8 7. Barnesville (5-2) 13 T9 8. Osakis (6-1) 12 NR 9. Chatfield (6-1) 11 NR 10. Rush City (7-0) 10 T9

Others receiving votes: Maple River 6, West Central-Ashby 4, Royalton 1.

Class A School Total Points Prv 1. Murray County Central (5) (7-0) 50 1 2. Minneota (7-0) 45 2 3. Rushford-Peterson (7-0) 39 4 4. Mahnomen-Waubun (6-1) 29 5 5. Ottertail Central (7-0) 28 6 6. BOLD (6-1) 22 3 7. Ada-Borup (6-1) 18 7 8. Polk County West (5-1) 11 8 9. Deer River (7-0) 9 T9 10. New York Mills (6-0) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Lakeview 5, Pine River-Backus 4, Fillmore Central 4, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 3, Springfield 1.

Class 9-MAN School Total Points Prv 1. Verndale (5) (7-0) 50 1 2. Lanesboro (7-0) 44 2 3. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (7-0) 33 4 4. Fertile-Beltrami (7-0) 32 5 5. Hancock (7-0) 31 3 6. Mountain Iron-Buhl (6-1) 24 6 7. Grand Meadow (6-1) 17 8 8. Mountain Lake Area (6-1) 13 7 9. Nevis (6-1) 9 10 10. Herman Norcross (5-2) 8 NR (tie) Cherry (5-0) 8 8

Others receiving votes: NCE-UH 4, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 2.