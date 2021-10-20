Airline to offer nonstop flights to Minneapolis

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — An airline is coming to the Burlington International Airport offering seasonal nonstop flights to Minneapolis starting next June. Airport officials made the announcement about Sun Country Airlines, based in Minneapolis, on Tuesday. Acting Director of Aviation Nic Longo says the decision follows increased demand by Vermonters. He says it opens up opportunities for passengers to fly to the West Coast. Last week, the airport broke ground on a 30,000-square-foot expansion to the terminal.