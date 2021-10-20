Alabama pushes rebel monument case after Louisiana dismissal

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama prosecutor says he has no plans to dismiss an indictment in an unusual ransom plot involving a stolen Confederate monument, despite a decision by prosecutors in Louisiana to drop related charges there. District Attorney Michael Jackson says he is moving ahead with the case against Jason Warnick. The man was charged earlier this year with the theft of a chair-shaped memorial taken from a cemetery in Selma. Records show an additional charge of receiving stolen property was added against Warnick in August. Prosecutors in Louisiana have filed notice that they won’t pursue a case against Warnick and two others.