Charges unlikely for riders who saw Philadelphia train rape

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A spokesperson for the suburban Philadelphia district attorney says prosecutors pursuing the case against a man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train last week don’t anticipate charging fellow passengers for not intervening. Requests for surveillance video from the Oct. 13 attack on the Market-Frankford line Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train have been denied, citing the ongoing criminal investigation. It remained unclear exactly how many other passengers were in the vicinity and whether they actually witnessed or recorded what happened. In an interview Tuesday with radio station WPHT, SEPTA Police Chief Thomas J. Nestel III, said “as many as 10 people” may have seen some part of the attack.