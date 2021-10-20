Cold nights ahead

Chilly conditions are on the way the rest of the week. As a low-pressure system continues to move to the east-northeast, temperatures will drop into the middle and lower 40s Wednesday night. Isolated to scattered showers are possible through early Thursday morning. Skies will slowly clear through the afternoon Thursday.

The temperatures that are expected later this week will be the coldest we've experienced this Fall. Overnight lows Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will fall into the lower 30s and upper 20s. We're looking at our first widespread frost and potential freeze of the fall season. Friday night into Saturday appears to be the coldest right now with lows reaching the middle 20s. Notice the low temperature on Sunday though! We could see another warm pattern settle in for next week!

The 6-10 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is calling for above-average temperatures next Tuesday through Saturday.

And by looking at the 7-day forecast, I do think temperatures will return to the middle and lower 60s most of next week! We'll go through a quick cold snap and then we're right back to the above-average temperatures!

Nick