Skip to Content

Iowa trooper dies of injuries sustained in NE Iowa crash

4:54 pm Iowa news from the Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa State Patrol trooper has died nearly a week after he was injured in a car crash in northeast Iowa that happened while he was rushing to assist another agency. Trooper Ted Benda was hurt Oct. 14 in a single-vehicle crash while en route to help the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office with a wanted suspect. The Department of Public Safety says he died of those injuries Wednesday. In a release announcing his death, the state patrol and Department of Public Safety described officers and staff as being “heartbroken.” The 37-year-old Benda joined the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation in 2005 and transferred to the state patrol in 2016. He is survived by his wife, Holly, and their four children.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content