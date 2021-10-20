Kenyon Farmer reacts to John Deere workers strike

KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Thousands of John Deere employees are approaching a week of being on the picket line. Striking against a company pay raise that employees feel is not enough for the amount of work they put in.

Many of those strikers help assemble equipment that is needed for farmers. Equipment that is vital as farmers work hard during harvest season.

Farmer Brian Brekken harvests beans and corn, to feed cattle and turkey, and for ethanol.

He owns multiple John Deere equipment.

"Between the tractors and the combines, probably 10 John Deere," he said.

Brekken is keeping an eye out on the strike but said he isn't concerned about it impacting him.

"Strike's only been five days. We're not too worried yet. But, we got a good network of dealers here and we'll figure it out," he said.

However, if the strike continues then that could be a problem for some farmers.

"Well before when John Deere's had machines down, you get the parts in the next day. And now they're saying that's not going to happen. So, if one of these went down and we can't get the part. You know, we'll be sitting," Brekken said.

He said some of his combines costs around $900,000. On Wednesday, the U.S. Secretary of State, Tom Vilsack, visited strikers in Iowa and gave his support to their fight.

"Your the best in the world making farm machinery," he said. "You provide a tremendous product that rural America relies on. "It's important and necessary for this issue to get resolved and it's fair and equitable for all of you, cause you work hard and you deserve a fair price."

The effort of John Deere workers, as well as the farmers who use the equipment, goes a long way.

"Us and our neighbors we produce all the food that goes all over the world. And without these things we ain't going to be able to get it there," Brekken said.

John Deere and the United Auto Workers Union are in negotiations.

On Monday, John Deere gave this statement: