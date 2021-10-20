Lawyers plead guilty in torching of NYC police vehicle

NEW YORK (AP) — A pair of activist lawyers have pleaded guilty to charges they torched an empty New York City police vehicle last year amid the unrest over the police killing of George Floyd. Urooj Rahman and Colinford Mattis could get up to 10 years in prison at sentencing next year on a charge of possessing or making a destructive device. The prosecution has drawn criticism from some members of the legal community who claimed it was a case of overkill driven by the Trump Administration’s heavy-handed approach to the Floyd protests. Messages were left Wednesday with lawyers for Mattis and Rahman.