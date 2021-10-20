NFL set to propose fix to race-norming in dementia testing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL is set to propose changes to the $1 billion concussion settlement after an outcry over test score adjustments known as “race-norming.” The adjustments make it harder for retired Black players to win dementia awards that average $500,000 or more. The proposed changes come after months of closed-door negotiations between the NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired players. The plan will remain secret until a federal judge reviews it. So it won’t yet be clear if the players will be retested, or simply rescored. About 70% of active players and more than 60% of living retirees are Black.