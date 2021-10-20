Nigerian police fire tear gas at anniversary of protest

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian police officers have fired tear gas at protesters in Lagos, the country’s largest city, as they tried to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating against police brutality on Wednesday. One year ago, thousands marched in Nigeria for the #EndSARS movement to protest the activities of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit accused of police brutality. Witnesses say police on Wednesday fired tear gas at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos, a key site of those protests.