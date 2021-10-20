North Dakota can claim pipeline policing costs as damages

BISMARCK, N.D, (AP) — North Dakota will be allowed to continue to pursue reimbursement from the federal government of millions of dollars the spent policing protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline. Federal Judge Daniel Traynor on Tuesday denied the federal government’s motion to dismiss North Dakota’s attempt recover more than $38 million from the pipeline protests five years ago. The judge ruled the state’s claim of damages is permissible. The state filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2019, arguing the Corps allowed protesters to illegally camp without a permit. The Corps said protesters weren’t evicted due to free speech reasons.