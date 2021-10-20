Skip to Content

Omaha woman dies after being shot at Des Moines bar

8:00 am Iowa news from the Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Omaha woman has died, more than a week after she was shot at a Des Moines bar. Police say officers were called to a shooting at the High Dive Bar just before 1 a.m. Oct. 10 and found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital. A 27-year-old man was treated and quickly released. A 26-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition and died Tuesday. Police didn’t release the names of those injured. The death was the eight homicide in Des Moines this year.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content