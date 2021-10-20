Police: Shooting at Kenosha home leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say three people are dead and two others critically wounded following a shooting at a home in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha. Details about what led to Tuesday night’s shooting weren’t immediately released, but the Kenosha Police Department said on Twitter that it “believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to our community.” Police say no suspects were actively being sought. Names and ages of those shot weren’t immediately released. The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation. Tuesday’s shooting is the second this year in Kenosha County involving multiple fatalities. A gunman in April opened fire at the Somers House Tavern just north of Kenosha, leaving three men dead and three wounded.