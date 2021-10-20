Rochester businesses discuss holiday shopping amid supply shortages

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Bruce Dahlstrom and his wife own On Track Boutique in Rochester, and Steve Nordhus owns ABC and Toy Zone with his wife. Both have been in their respective industries for more than 25 years, and both said they've never seen supply chain shortages quite like this one.

"Never, never. We've seen declines in funding, we've seen increases of products, but never like this. Not in the percentages it's been going up," said Nordhus. "'22 could be like: my shelves could be empty, who knows."

"It's been more hands on trying to get our shipments out quicker," said Dahlstrom. "This is very different, but you know, like you say, you just have to pivot and figure out new ways to fill your store with merchandise."

At On Track Boutique, Dahlstrom says they're pivoting the best they can.

"We're keeping the stores full, it's just taking a little more work on our end," said Dahlstrom.

As for when they run out of stock?

"What we've had to do is go to other vendors that can ship us right away," said Dahlstrom.

Nordhus says fewer products are coming in than usual.

"The percentage of the product that's coming in is at a 30% fill rate, whereas, normally, around this time of year, we're getting about 80," said Nordhus.

His strategy:

"Order broad. Broader than I normally would," said Nordhus.

For the time being, both said they are not seeing changes in the pricing of their products.

"We have experienced some surcharges, some shipping surcharges and things like that from our vendors, but we haven't added that onto our pricing at this point," said Dahlstrom.

They also recommended getting started early on holiday shopping.

"We're gearing up for that as well, and getting some of our holiday goods out a little earlier than we normally would," said Dahlstrom.

"You wait one week, two weeks, three weeks, whatever it may be? Chances are it's not going to be there," said Nordhus.