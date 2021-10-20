Rochester middle school students unite to fight bullying

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Seventh graders at Friedell Middle School gathered Wednesday and took a stand against bullying.

Oct. 20 marks Unity Day—a National movement to put a spotlight on bullying and the ways to stop it.

The students wore orange, the color that represents kindness and inclusion. They gathered along Broadway Avenue S, held signs, jumped, danced and yelled in an effort to get drivers to honk their horns.

They said they wanted to send a message— that no child should ever experience bullying.

Staff at Friedell said they are continually working to keep the lines of communication open with students and parents to help combat bullying.

"A good part of our day is spent is helping kids work through cyberbullying and giving them tips and ways to avoid it," Friedell school counselor Heather Duellman said. "And to not do it and what to do if it's happening to you. And this is something we do every year is bully prevention month through the whole month of October."

Seventh grader Mari Alden said cyberbullying has been something she and her peers have experienced.

"I was cyberbullied a little bit and if you get added to a group chat I would just block everybody," Mari said. "That's probably the best way to deal with cyberbullying is just block them."

Mari said she has been taught that if a peer is getting bullied, it helps to listen, support them and encourage them to talk to a trusted adult.

For information and resources on how to combat bullying, visit Pacer's National Bullying Prevention Center.