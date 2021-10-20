Sled dogs struck on trail, likely ending racing days

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck several sled dogs on a recreational trail in Itasca County. The dogs were hit by a vehicle on the Circle T Snowmobile Trail last Saturday evening while training. The dog team belongs to longtime Beargrease mushers and veterinarians John and Robin Fisher. Two of the dogs, Chevy and Lincoln, suffered fractures and were the lead dogs on the team. Robin Fisher says it’s unlikely either dog will be able to run again because both have a broken pelvis. Another dog suffered lacerations. The incident remains under investigation.