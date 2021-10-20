The best travel plan this holiday season: A backup plan

Travel in the COVID-19 era is anything but predictable. Don’t get caught off guard by flight cancellations, quarantine rules or a positive COVID-19 test. Because of this unpredictability, planning holiday travel in 2021 needs to include a backup plan as well. Ensure you’re booking flights and hotels with flexible cancellation policies, know what your alternatives are for transportation and COVID-19 testing, and try to pack light whenever possible. You’ll also want to give strong consideration to purchasing travel insurance to help cover you financially should things go astray and you’re stuck with extra hotel bills or expensive flight changes.