UN urges leaders in central Africa to help end conflicts

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is urging leaders in central Africa’s Great Lakes region to seize the momentum of recent positive political developments to make progress toward ending conflicts and the illegal exploitation of gold and other natural resources.. A presidential statement adopted by the council on Wednesday said diplomatic efforts reinvigorated by the presidents of Congo, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi have resulted in improved bilateral cooperation. The council also commended efforts by the African Union and regional groups to support the political process and efforts to solve conflicts in the region.