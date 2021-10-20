Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

8:57 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Anoka 27, Champlin Park 0

Austin 38, Albert Lea 6

Chatfield 30, Lewiston-Altura 14

Esko 55, Duluth East 0

Frazee 26, Roseau 12

Hermantown 55, Rock Ridge 0

Hillcrest Lutheran 33, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14

Hutchinson 47, Chisago Lakes 14

Mayer-Lutheran 34, Cleveland 0

Minneapolis Washburn 28, Minneapolis Roosevelt 14

Mound Westonka 28, Spectrum 0

Murray County Central 34, Adrian 0

Osakis 26, Pillager 0

Shakopee 41, Eagan 0

St. Clair 14, G-F-W 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

