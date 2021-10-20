Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Anoka 27, Champlin Park 0
Austin 38, Albert Lea 6
Chatfield 30, Lewiston-Altura 14
Esko 55, Duluth East 0
Frazee 26, Roseau 12
Hermantown 55, Rock Ridge 0
Hillcrest Lutheran 33, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14
Hutchinson 47, Chisago Lakes 14
Mayer-Lutheran 34, Cleveland 0
Minneapolis Washburn 28, Minneapolis Roosevelt 14
Mound Westonka 28, Spectrum 0
Murray County Central 34, Adrian 0
Osakis 26, Pillager 0
Shakopee 41, Eagan 0
St. Clair 14, G-F-W 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com