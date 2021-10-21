Arango leads Los Angeles FC against Minnesota United FC after 3-goal game

Los Angeles FC (11-12-7) vs. Minnesota United FC (12-10-8)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

Minnesota United FC +148, Los Angeles FC +148, Draw +253BOTTOM LINE: Cristian Arango leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with Minnesota United FC following a three-goal outing against FC Dallas.

Minnesota United FC finished 9-5-7 overall a season ago while going 5-1-3 at home. Minnesota United FC averaged 2.4 goals on 6.4 shots on goal per game last season.

Los Angeles FC finished 9-8-5 overall and 1-6-1 on the road a season ago. Los Angeles FC averaged 2.4 goals on 6.1 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Justin McMaster (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Eddie Segura (injured), Erik Duenas (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Alvaro Quezada (injured), Julian Gaines (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.