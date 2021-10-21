Asian shares mixed after Evergrande sale deal called off

Asian shares are mixed after major Chinese property developer Evergrande said a plan to sell its property management arm to a smaller rival had fallen through. Shares slipped in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo, were little changed in Australia and Shanghai. Shares in China Evergrande Group tumbled 12.5% while shares in its property unit slipped 8%. Evergrande said it was having difficulties selling off assets to resolve its cash crunch. On Wednesday, stocks ended higher on Wall Street, bringing the S&P 500 to the brink of another record high. Bitcoin’s price eased slightly after topping $66,000 a day earlier.