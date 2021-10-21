AT&T grants Rochester Boys and Girls Club $15,000 check

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The pandemic caused long periods of remote learning, creating many challenges for students and their families, some more than others. The AT&T Foundation is giving money to the Rochester Boys and Girls Club (BGC) in an attempt to continue to fill the digital divide seen over the past year and a half.

"During COVID my Wi-Fi used to go down a lot and it was really spotty, and I could never get my assignments done on time until I used the Homework Help and the Study Hour we had here. That's when my grades went from par to exceptional," a BGC member said.

The Rochester Boys and Girls club continues to give their members the necessary tools to do well in school, even through a pandemic.

"We opened the distance learning center to support kids through their schooling, we offered computers and wifi at club programming, provided devices and hot spots for those who needed them," BGC CEO Chad Campbell said.

AT&T says it wants to continue to support the Club and their efforts.

"More than 40 percent of all teachers and parents realized that students had to go elsewhere outside of the home to get the technological access to help them with their school work," AT&T Minnesota President Paul Weirtz said.

"It's nice to kind of feel like we're really supporting an organization that really knows how to support the citizens of Rochester and for that we're really grateful." Weirtz said.

This sum of money will help fund the Club's afterschool programs.

"We're breathing fresh life into academic support programs like Power Hour and we're increasing our program offerings in science, technology, engineering and math with programs like DIY STEM and LEGO Robotics," Campbell said.