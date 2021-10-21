Beef farmers forced to sell cattle because of summer drought

NEAR MEZEPPA, Minn. (FOX 47) -- A beef cattle farmer is selling off some of her cows because of the summer drought.

We first talked to Brenny Farms in July, as they were waiting for the grass to grow.

Their grass only grew about two inches compared to previous years of it growing as high as 12 inches.

Katie Brenny

Farmers Katie and Ted Brenny sorted their 25 cows Thursday and separated six that they are selling.

"The cows behind me and they will go to the sales barn to be sold. Some due to age. Some just simply because we don't have the winter feed. Or could find it, or could afford it in a reasonably profitable way for the farm," said Katie.

These cows are grown for Charolais and Angus beef.

However, less rain in the pasture put a damper on the easiest way cows the cows could get big and fat.

The grass and plants they eat couldn't grow as much as in previous years.

"We did get some rain, but it just didn't come in time," Katie said.

Getting other types of cow food like hay has doubled in price.

"Alfafa gives them protein carbs, fiberfill," she said. "We were finally able to get a load of but it cost a pretty penny, and due to that I'm not going to buy multiple loads of semis of hay."

The issue impacts farmers nationally.

"With a lot of our feed coming from the Dakotas, Montana, Wyoming, they didn't receive the rain we did. And so, therefore, feed is just hard to come by right now. So selling off a few of these cows. Kind of lessens that feed bill. And lessens our ability to make a profit at the end of the year," Katie Brenny said.

Those cows are loaded up onto a trailer for an auction Friday in Lanesboro.

"If we are to sell them we don't have to buy as much expensive feed to feed. A few fewer cows on the farm, a few fewer mouths to feed all winter long. And if we are to keep them here, then we have to feed them. We don't want them to go backward in health and nutrition. So that means we have to spend more to keep going. And then at the end of the day, that means that we have to continue to work our outside farm jobs to make that balance at the end of the day," Katie said.

The farmers will make around $750 dollars per cow. However, that amount of money is still not what they could be making if they didn't have to sell them off.

"It is going to hurt us in the future because what we're doing is reducing the ability for that cow on our farm to produce us a calf which in turn gives us a profit. So the next year, we will not have as many calves to sell that we would traditionally have," Ted said.

The farmers said it won't be until 2023 that the farm could be back a full number of cows, that they need to birth calves.

