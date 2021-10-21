Biden ties legislative agenda to MLK push for racial justice

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is tying his legislative priorities on voting rights, police reform and climate change to Martin Luther King Jr.’s push for racial justice. Biden spoke Thursday while marking the 10th anniversary of the opening of the civil rights leader’s memorial on the National Mall. With his political base anxious over a lack of progress on the bills in Congress, Biden sought to reassure supporters that he wouldn’t let up the fight. He said: “I know that progress does not come fast enough. It never has.” But he reiterated that protecting the right to vote was “central” to his administration. He added: “This is far from over.”