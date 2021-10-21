BREAKING NEWS: Remains confirmed as Brian Laundrie

Skip to Content

DENVER, Colorado (KTTC) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Twitter that the remains found on Oct. 20 are Brian Laundrie's.

The FBI said in a statement, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie was a suspect in the death of Gabby Petitio, who was found dead in a Wyoming National Park in August.

Laundrie went missing within days of Petito being reported missing. The cause of Laundrie's death is still unknown.

