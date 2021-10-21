Skip to Content

California officials prepare to vaccinate children age 5-11

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Public health departments across California are gearing up to administer coronavirus vaccines to children ages 5 to 11 in the coming weeks and officials say they are planning “family-friendly” events — including at schools — to persuade parents and guardians to get their kids vaccinated. The White House on Wednesday detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a matter of weeks. Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the safety and effectiveness of giving low-dose shots to the roughly 28 million children in that age group. Gov. Gavin Newsom previously announced California would have the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren.

