County Attorney: officers actions justified in Mason City officer-involved shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- The Winnebago County attorney said the officer's actions were justified in an officer-involved shooting in Mason City in early October.

Police were called to the Happy Donkey Bar off Federal Avenue and State Street on October 3, on a shots fired call.

Authorities said Officer Noah Friese was on foot near the bar and heard the gunshots.

On his way to the scene, Friese spotted two men running towards him. One of them was Jelani Faulk, 25, of Chicago.

Friese ordered the two men to the ground. That's when Faulk pulled a gun, and Friese shot Faulk, investigators said.

It was reported later that Faulk was a suspect in the shooting at the bar that killed Christopher Tucker, 35.