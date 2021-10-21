Dems’ domestic plans popular, but reward by voters unassured

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are struggling to enact President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, and they’re finding out that even when a party’s goals may be popular, that doesn’t ensure they’ll become law or win over voters. Polls show the public likes health care, education and other initiatives proposed for the enormous package. But people are also uncertain about what’s in the plan and they’re skeptical it would help them personally. And there are many examples over the years of widely supported ideas still failing in Congress. Even enacting a well-liked measure doesn’t mean that come the next election, voters will reward the party that accomplished it.