Does It Work: Soundbot Wireless Musical Beanie

This week's product is the SoundBot Musical beanie. Music producer Brandon Sum joined me since he has the expertise to decipher if the sound quality of the beanie is good or not.

The beanie promises 5 hours of music playback and 8 hours of hands-free calling. It has two wireless speakers, a built-in microphone, and a USB chargeable battery. The tech equipment is also removable so that you can wash the beanie.

When putting on the hat, Brandon immediately noticed that it fit very snug, almost a little too snug. Checking the product's website, there is only one size.

Once he got it on, he turned it on by pressing and holding the middle button on the side of the beanie.

Next, we connected the hat with the Bluetooth on my phone which was simple enough. After shuffling through a few different songs, Brandon was impressed!

"Yeah, that's pretty good! Yeah, the quality is nice!"

When asking him what he looks for in music quality, he said he wants it to sound crisp and for there to be a good amount of bass.

"You get a nice surround sound effect. It pans really nicely. I've tried some other Bluetooth headphones that weren't great, but right off the bat this is pretty good."



Soundbot Musical Beanie, you pass the does it work test.