Ex-Minneapolis cop gets 57 months in killing of 911 caller

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman after she called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home has been sentenced to 57 months in prison, which was the maximum term possible under the state's sentencing guidelines.

Mohamed Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond and was sentenced to 12 1/2 years on the murder count.

But the Minnesota Supreme Court threw out that murder conviction last month and ordered him to be sentenced for manslaughter.

That hearing happened Thursday.