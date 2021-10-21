Federal officials investigate fatal bridge demolition

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Federal workplace safety officials are investigating a bridge demolition accident that killed one worker and injured two others. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the injured workers were in critical condition Wednesday. Authorities have identified the dead man as 33-year-old Demario Battle. A cousin tells WSB-TV that Battle had recently taken a job with the concrete-cutting company that was working on the bridge that fell into the Yellow River on Tuesday evening. An aunt tells WXIA-TV that Battle was a loving father who had nine children between the ages of 3 and 15.