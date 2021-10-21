Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures will fall to around 30 late tonight. This

will result in freeze which may end the growing season.

* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central and

northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and

possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

