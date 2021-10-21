Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Howard County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures will fall to around 30 late tonight. This
will result in freeze which may end the growing season.
* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central and
northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and
possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
