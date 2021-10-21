Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Houston County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures will fall to around freezing late tonight.
This will result in frost formation.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Grant, Richland, Crawford, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties. In Iowa, Allamakee and Clayton Counties. In
Minnesota, Houston County.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
