Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures will fall to around freezing late tonight.

This will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, Richland

and Grant Counties. In Iowa, Allamakee and Clayton Counties.

In Minnesota, Houston County.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

