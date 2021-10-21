Frost and freeze likely the next several nights

A "Freeze Warning" has been issued for most of SE MN and NE IA until 9 a.m Friday morning. This warning does not include Freeborn, Steele, or Goodhue Counties at this time. Temperatures are expected to reach below freezing for the first time since April 25th. That's 179 days straight with temperatures remaining above 32°.

Overnight lows the next three nights will be in the lower 30s and upper 20s. Frost and freeze conditions will be possible Thursday and Friday nights. Temperatures should stay just above freezing Saturday night meaning frost will only be possible. If you still have outdoor plants that are sensitive to the cold, now is the time to bring them inside or cover them.

High temperatures will remain below average through Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We'll see our next chance of showers across the upper Midwest Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures next week will return to near or above average by Tuesday. Highs will jump into the upper 50s and lower 60s through late next week. Two different weather-makers are expected to impact the upper Midwest. The first is on Sunday with the second low-pressure system moving through late Tuesday through Wednesday.

Nick